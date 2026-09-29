Suspected RAF Base Plot Involved ‘Foreign Actor,’ Rubio Says

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In a television interview, Mr Rubio referred to Iran by name, noting that the country had threatened US interests, but stopped short of accusing Tehran of involvement in…

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a suspected terror plot targeting an RAF base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”,…

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a suspected terror plot targeting an RAF base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”,…

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said a suspected terror plot targeting an RAF base used by American forces “clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor”, while declining to identify who may be behind it.

In a television interview, Mr Rubio referred to Iran by name, noting that the country had threatened US interests, but stopped short of accusing Tehran of involvement in the weekend incident.

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Iran has categorically denied any role.

Mr Rubio called the events near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire a “very serious situation” and praised British authorities for their handling of the case, describing them as “very cooperative and very helpful”.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the incident as “very serious”

US President Donald Trump had earlier said he was “surprised” the suspects had been released.

Five British nationals were arrested on suspicion of explosives offences and terrorism on Sunday, after three vans were discovered near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire. The base has been used by the US military to launch strikes against Iran.

People evacuated from around 85 homes were allowed to return yesterday, although a cordon remained around the vehicles while counter-terrorism officers continued their examination of the site.

The material recovered is understood not to have been viable explosives, but police have stressed that the investigation remains active.

Speaking to Fox News, Mr Rubio said: “I have to be careful. There’s some things I cannot say on the air for a lot of different reasons.

“Suffice it to say that what happened, what almost happened, what could have happened in the UK over the weekend is a very serious situation.

“It’s one that clearly involves the hand of a foreign actor. I won’t get into great detail about that yet.

“I do want to thank the authorities in the United Kingdom who have been very cooperative and on top of it,” he added.

Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, the head of UK Counter Terrorism Policing, earlier addressed speculation about a possible Iranian connection and said investigators were examining “every possible angle”.

On Sunday, three vans were discovered near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire

Speaking outside New Scotland Yard yesterday, Mr Taylor said he was aware of “significant interest in whether the current geopolitical context has a bearing on this incident”.

“At Counter Terrorism Policing, we are working within this context every single day and, at this stage, we are keeping an open mind in this investigation.

“We have, as you would expect, ensured that our protective security advice and posture remain commensurate with the threat,” he added.

“But be assured, we are considering this from every possible angle, including that this may be actively committed by proxies or individuals either knowingly or unknowingly working on behalf of a foreign state,” he said.

The five suspects comprise a 24-year-old man from Camden, north London; three men aged 23, 24 and 25 from Westminster, central London; and another 24-year-old from Willesden, north-west London.

Mr Taylor said the men were released on bail yesterday under “stringent conditions”, but “absolutely remain under investigation as we explore multiple lines of inquiry”.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham chaired a Cobra meeting yesterday.

Following the meeting, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said decisions on bail were operational matters for police and prosecutors, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Speaking earlier at the White House, Mr Trump said: “I will tell you, I would have said ‘Don’t let them have bail’. I’m surprised that they released them. I wouldn’t have done that.”