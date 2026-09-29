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Kariba Residents Sue Zimbabwe Government Over Ferry Deaths

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By Newsroom September 29, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Kariba Residents Take Zimbabwe Govt to Court After Ferry Deaths

Two Kariba residents have turned to Zimbabwe’s High Court, demanding that the government restore adequate, safe and dependable ferry services on Lake Kariba after the Mbuya Nehanda disaster claimed 97 lives.

Fishermen Tonderai Ndevani and Chilumbo Mudenda say authorities have failed to provide a suitable replacement ferry, forcing communities to rely on the smaller, privately operated MV Silverstone or take a costly, time-consuming journey by road. Their application seeks an order requiring the government to supply ferries that meet legal safety standards and file monthly reports detailing progress in restoring the service.

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Ndevani said ferry travel was the only affordable and practical way for him to reach his family in Mola. The trip across the lake takes two to three hours and costs between US$10 and US$15, while travelling by road can take as long as 10 hours and cost up to US$45. The applicants caution that restricted ferry capacity could lead to overcrowding and trigger another disaster. They also argue that the failure to provide a dependable service violates their constitutional rights to freedom of movement and dignity.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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