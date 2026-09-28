Rival South West factions claim victory after heavy fighting in Baidoa town

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The clashes began in the early hours and spread through multiple parts of Baidoa, the capital of Bay region. Residents described explosions and prolonged bursts of gunfire as…

Baidoa (AX) — Heavy fighting erupted in Baidoa on Monday as rival South West State factions each claimed to control the city, with forces loyal to former regional…

Baidoa (AX) — Heavy fighting erupted in Baidoa on Monday as rival South West State factions each claimed to control the city, with forces loyal to former regional…

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Baidoa (AX) — Heavy fighting erupted in Baidoa on Monday as rival South West State factions each claimed to control the city, with forces loyal to former regional President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen seeking to regain ground while the current administration blamed al-Shabab for the attack.

The clashes began in the early hours and spread through multiple parts of Baidoa, the capital of Bay region. Residents described explosions and prolonged bursts of gunfire as Darawish forces aligned with Laftagareen attacked positions held by federal troops and forces backing South West President Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe.

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In a statement from Laftagareen’s office, his faction portrayed the offensive as an operation aimed at restoring security and order. It said its forces had inflicted heavy losses on groups it referred to as “Salbalaar” and “Afbalaar.”

The statement further accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s government and Türkiye of launching airstrikes on Baidoa during the confrontation.

“The Office of the President of the South West State strongly condemns the airstrike shelling involving six missiles directed at civilians in Baidoa district,” the statement said.

It claimed Turkish F-16 fighter jets took part in the strikes, which it said killed and wounded people and destroyed civilian property.

The claims could not be independently verified. Reports from Baidoa confirmed aircraft activity and explosions during the fighting, but independent accounts had not determined who conducted any strikes or whether F-16 aircraft were used.

Laftagareen’s office said its Darawish forces had made advances inside Baidoa and commended residents for supporting the operation.

The South West administration under Madobe offered a contrasting version of events.

Mohamed Sheikh Abdullahi Hayow, a spokesperson for the administration, said government forces had restored calm after repelling what he called an al-Shabab assault on the city.

“We urge the public to remain calm. The situation in the city is stable,” Hayow said.

He alleged that senior al-Shabab commanders had directed the attack and named several people he said were involved, including Macallin Saalax, Jaylaani, Guuleed and Xasan Yacquub.

According to Hayow, Somali federal forces and South West Darawish units jointly fought back the attackers before carrying out security operations across Baidoa.

“Somali government forces and South West State Darawish troops collaborated to repel the attack,” he said.

Hayow said authorities would provide additional details about casualties, arrests and the sequence of events.

The rival accounts remained irreconcilable.

Somalia’s federal government has repeatedly accused Laftagareen-aligned forces of coordinating with al-Shabab, a charge his camp has rejected. Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi described the attackers earlier Monday as “terrorist twins,” a phrase that appeared to associate Laftagareen’s forces with the militant organization.

The latest violence marked another escalation in a months-long contest for control of South West State.

Federal forces seized Baidoa in March following a political dispute between Laftagareen and Mohamud’s government. Laftagareen subsequently left the city, and Adan Madobe was installed as regional president. His supporters reject the change and continue to recognize Laftagareen’s faction as the legitimate South West administration.

Forces aligned with Laftagareen have attacked Baidoa several times in recent months, including major clashes on Sept. 3. The federal government accused his fighters of operating alongside al-Shabab during that assault, while Laftagareen’s camp denied cooperating with the militant group.

Monday’s violence renewed concerns that the political confrontation could divert forces from the fight against al-Shabab and leave Baidoa’s civilians vulnerable to further clashes.