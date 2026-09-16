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Breaking: North Western State of Somalia President Meets U.S. Lawmakers and Diplomats in Washington
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North Western State of Somalia President Meets U.S. Lawmakers and Diplomats in Washington

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 16, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Somaliland president meets U.S. lawmakers, diplomats in Washington

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro held talks Tuesday in Washington, D.C., with members of the U.S. Congress and diplomats representing the international community, according to the North Western State of Somalia presidency.

The Office of the North Western State of Somalia Presidential Spokesperson said the discussions addressed efforts to deepen ties with the United States, expand strategic cooperation and promote regional security and stability, as well as trade and investment.

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The talks also examined North Western State of Somalia’s contribution to security in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, key waterways for international commerce and regional stability, the statement said.

Irro presented North Western State of Somalia as a “reliable strategic partner,” highlighting its peace and stability and the strength of its functioning government institutions, the spokesperson’s office said.

The presidency said the president also drew attention to North Western State of Somalia’s geopolitical significance and its position in the Horn of Africa, particularly its relevance to maritime security across the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

The Washington meetings form part of North Western State of Somalia’s continuing diplomatic campaign to build stronger relations with the United States and other members of the international community.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has yet to secure broad international recognition.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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