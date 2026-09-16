Somali Immigration Agency and AU Discuss Border Security, Counterterrorism Cooperation

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Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency (ICA) Director General Hussein Qasim Yusuf held talks in Mogadishu on Wednesday with an AU delegation headed by Idriss Mounir Lallali, director of…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and the African Union are working to deepen coordination on border security, migration control, counterterrorism and efforts to combat transnational crime.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and the African Union are working to deepen coordination on border security, migration control, counterterrorism and efforts to combat transnational crime. Somalia’s Immigration and…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia and the African Union are working to deepen coordination on border security, migration control, counterterrorism and efforts to combat transnational crime.

Somalia’s Immigration and Citizenship Agency (ICA) Director General Hussein Qasim Yusuf held talks in Mogadishu on Wednesday with an AU delegation headed by Idriss Mounir Lallali, director of the African Union Counter Terrorism Centre (AUCTC).

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The discussions examined ways to strengthen border controls, improve migration management and expand the exchange of security and travel-related information.

Particular attention was given to tracking movements across Somalia’s borders, including the identification of people suspected of links to terrorist organisations.

ICA officials also outlined the agency’s progress in deploying digital tools and modern technology to manage migration records and authenticate travel documents.

“The systems are part of efforts to strengthen border management, verify travellers’ identities and improve the ability of government institutions to detect activities that could pose security risks,” the agency said.

The agency has previously said the upgrades include biometric passport services, an e-Visa platform and enhanced border-control systems.

Yusuf underscored the need for sustained cooperation between Somalia and regional institutions. He said joint efforts are essential to counter terrorism and cross-border crime while supporting legitimate travel.

The talks came as the AUCTC launched a national counterterrorism assessment mission in Somalia.

The mission will evaluate the capabilities of Somalia’s security agencies and determine where technical assistance and capacity-building support are needed.

In recent days, Lallali’s delegation also held meetings with officials from Somalia’s Ministry of Defense.

Those talks addressed counterterrorism cooperation, reviews of national agencies’ capabilities and the coordination of broader security operations.