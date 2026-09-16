Model offers path to scale waste systems across Africa

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Twenty years ago, Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) was established around a clear and far-reaching goal: to conserve and protect Africa’s marine environment. Like many conservation organisations of that…

When Western Indian Ocean nations meet in Tanzania ahead of COP 12 to the UNEP Nairobi Convention, the gathering will do more than mark four decades of regional…

When Western Indian Ocean nations meet in Tanzania ahead of COP 12 to the UNEP Nairobi Convention, the gathering will do more than mark four decades of regional…

When Western Indian Ocean nations meet in Tanzania ahead of COP 12 to the UNEP Nairobi Convention, the gathering will do more than mark four decades of regional cooperation to protect Africa’s coasts and seas. It will also sharpen attention on what it takes to confront marine pollution at scale. As the Nairobi Convention reflects on its 40-year journey, Sustainable Seas Trust chief executive officer Janine Osborne examines the lessons SST has drawn from its own 20 years of work building practical systems to tackle Africa’s waste and ocean pollution challenges.

Twenty years ago, Sustainable Seas Trust (SST) was established around a clear

and far-reaching goal: to conserve and protect Africa’s marine environment.

Like many conservation organisations of that period, we began by looking mainly

at the natural world. We wanted to understand marine ecosystems more deeply,

strengthen science, educate communities and help ensure that future generations

would inherit healthier oceans.

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In the two decades since,

our view of the problem has shifted profoundly. I no longer regard plastic

pollution — or waste in its wider sense — as chiefly an environmental issue.

It is, above all, a systems problem. And problems rooted in systems cannot be

solved by isolated action.

That conclusion was not

reached quickly. It took twenty years of research, implementation,

partnerships, setbacks, pauses for reflection and hard-won learning. It has

been shaped not only by SST’s own evolution, but also by a wider awakening

across Africa: durable environmental progress cannot be secured through

stand-alone projects, no matter how impressive they may look in the short term.

If our journey has

taught us one central lesson, it is this: systems change does not come from

taking a grassroots project that seems to work and simply making it bigger. It

comes from deliberately testing interventions in different settings, expecting

more of partnerships so they match the scale of the mission, strengthening the

evidence and learning systems as datasets expand and, ultimately, reshaping the

organisations tasked with changing the system itself. Nearly every other lesson

we have learned flows from that insight.

We stopped being a

beach-cleaning organisation.

For many people, marine

pollution is imagined as rubbish scattered across a shoreline. (These are also

the stories people most often share with me around a dinner table.) Yet beaches

are not where the crisis starts. Plastic finds its way into rivers well before

it reaches estuaries. Rivers reveal what is happening in communities, and

communities in turn reflect municipal systems, economic pressures, consumer

habits, education, infrastructure, markets and policy. The litter collected on

a beach is therefore the most visible sign of a far larger system under strain.

Cleaning the beach matters, but it does not, by itself, repair the system.

As our understanding

grew, our work had to change with it. We moved from concentrating on protecting

the ocean to preventing pollution from entering it in the first place. Today,

our programmes reach across the full waste value chain — from research and

monitoring to education, behaviour change, community participation, informal

sector inclusion, municipal collaboration and policy engagement. This was not

growth for growth’s sake. It was the natural result of seeing the problem more

clearly. Once waste is understood as a system, it becomes obvious that every

part of that system matters, and that every decision either reinforces or

undermines it.

Connected interventions

change systems, not isolated projects.

Development organisations

frequently speak about scaling projects that have succeeded. I am increasingly

persuaded that this is the wrong starting point. Projects are important, but

only when they are designed to strengthen the wider system around them. They

must be grounded in local knowledge, owned by communities and capable of

creating conditions that endure after the original investment has ended.

SST’s Operation Clean Spot (OCS) was designed with

that principle at its core. It is not a loose set of projects, but an

integrated delivery model that intentionally brings existing interventions

together because each serves a distinct purpose in the waste system. Research

produces evidence for better decisions. Education deepens understanding.

Community programmes create local ownership. Municipal engagement improves

governance. Capacity building supports implementation. Behaviour change helps

make impact last.

No single intervention

can carry that burden alone. Working together, however, they reinforce one

another and improve the efficiency of the system as a whole.

The same logic guides

Munch, our school-based behaviour change programme within OCS. It is often

seen simply as an education initiative, but at SST we understand education to

be only one element of its purpose and design. Schools were chosen deliberately

because they are trusted community institutions that already exist. Behaviour

learned there shapes future choices and also reaches into households; those

households influence communities, and communities, in time, influence the waste

system itself. The classroom is not the end point. It is a sustained entry

point into wider systems change.

Across time, three

principles have stood out as the basis of every intervention we design.

First, reliable data. We

cannot solve problems that we do not understand properly.

Second, local ownership.

Sustainable change cannot be handed down to communities. It has to be built

with them and for them.

Third, capacity. Without

the skills, institutions and confidence to act, even strong interventions

eventually lose momentum and disappear.

These are not competing

priorities. They are connected parts of the same system.

Intentional partnerships

underpin successful interventions.

It is often said that

collaboration is vital. I agree. But collaboration on its own is not enough.

SST has always valued

partnerships. What has changed is the way we define them. Instead of asking

only who wants to work with us, we now ask who must be part of the system for

meaningful change to happen. Our Theory of Change has made us far more

intentional about identifying the role each stakeholder is uniquely placed to

play, clarifying the value we create for one another and building partnerships

around those complementary strengths.

Municipalities help

create enabling environments. Researchers build the evidence base. Communities

bring local leadership. Businesses shape production and consumption. Educators

influence future behaviour. Civil society links people, knowledge and action.

Our aim is no longer

collaboration for its own sake. It is to strengthen the

contribution each actor makes to the performance of the wider system. This has

changed how we work, not only in South Africa but increasingly across Africa

through relationships with regional organisations such as WIOMSA, the Nairobi

Convention and others, where practical and transferable implementation

experience is becoming as important as policy dialogue.

The hardest evolution

happened inside our own organisation.

The greatest surprise for

me in the past five years has been this: as our understanding of the waste

system changed, SST itself had to change too. In hindsight, that sounds

obvious. Living through it was far more difficult.

When I joined SST five

years ago, it was a committed organisation full of talented people doing work

that mattered. At the time, I assumed passion and technical skill would

naturally become organisational excellence. I was wrong.

As our ambitions

expanded, I came to understand that asking people to address increasingly

complex social challenges required more than dedication to a cause. It required

proper investment in the people responsible for delivering the work. One of

our earliest decisions was to benchmark salaries and include fair remuneration

in our long-term funding model. Passion should never be used as a reason to

expect people to shoulder extraordinary responsibility without the support and

recognition they deserve.

I still remember sitting

in front of spreadsheets while preparing the second phase of our Norwegian

funding proposal. My instinct was to keep salaries low. I feared that asking

for more might threaten our chances of securing core funding, and that every

additional dollar spent on people would mean one less dollar for programmes.

But the more I considered what we were asking from our team, the more I knew I

had to be brave and ask for — and justify — what I believed was necessary. We

were asking people to solve increasingly complex societal problems while

expecting personal sacrifice to compensate for organisational gaps. That was

when I understood that investing in people was not separate from the mission;

it was central to achieving the change we wanted to see in society.

Yet remuneration proved

to be only one part of a far larger puzzle. So, I was wrong again.

As our work became more

integrated and more focused on systems, we also had to revisit leadership,

accountability, organisational design, monitoring and evaluation, data

governance and culture. We had to move beyond building programmes and start

building an organisation able to sustain those programmes over time.

Perhaps the most

difficult lesson was accepting that technical excellence is not enough on its

own. Work across complex systems demands a strong sense of self, intellectual

humility, emotional maturity, professional discipline, a commitment to

continuous learning and the capacity to collaborate across cultures,

disciplines, sectors and institutions. Those qualities matter every bit as much

as scientific expertise.

Creating that kind of

organisation is hard. It requires uncomfortable conversations, tough decisions

and the willingness to pause at times while always remaining ready to adapt.

But I have come to believe that organisations cannot transform complex systems

unless they are also prepared to transform themselves.

Africa does not need a

saviour. It needs balanced partnerships.

Earlier this year, I

attended the Our Ocean Conference in Mombasa, where governments, researchers,

development agencies and civil society organisations gathered to consider the

future of the oceans. One thought stayed with me long after I returned home:

Africa is not lacking ideas, expertise or implementation experience. What it

needs are partnerships that recognise these skills and assets and help

strengthen them.

Many of the systems-based

approaches now drawing international interest are already being designed,

tested and improved across Africa. Every day, African organisations are

producing evidence, building local ownership, strengthening capacity and

showing practical implementation models shaped by African realities. We are not

waiting for solutions to arrive from somewhere else.

At SST, we see this in

our own work. Our African Waste Academy now provides training in multiple

languages, including English, French, Portuguese, isiZulu and isiXhosa, while

our partnerships across Africa continue to support the movement of knowledge

and implementation experience between countries and regions. These are not

only knowledge-sharing efforts; they are part of building Africa’s own capacity

to solve African challenges.

Africa is not merely

putting global ideas into practice. Increasingly, it is generating, testing and

refining those ideas itself. That should give us confidence — not because the

problem has been solved, but because we have built something equally valuable:

practical experience that can travel.

The next twenty years.

I often think about how

much SST has changed during the past two decades. In truth, the organisation

has not moved away from its founding purpose. We are still working toward

healthier oceans and healthier communities in Africa. What has changed is our

understanding of how that future can be achieved, and what has become sharper

is our distinctive role in helping to make it possible.

We have learned that

environmental challenges are seldom environmental alone; they are also social,

economic, behavioural and institutional. The more deeply we understood the

waste system, the less our work was about waste alone and the more it became

about people, institutions, partnerships, evidence and leadership.

That is my single biggest

lesson from the past twenty years: if we are serious about transforming waste

systems across Africa, we must be as deliberate in designing our organisations

as we are in designing our interventions. Systems change is not something we

simply apply to the world around us. It is something we must first become

capable of delivering within our own organisations. The mission demands it.

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About the Author:

Janine Osborne is the Chief Executive Officer at Sustainable

Seas Trust (SST).

SST is a science-based organisation working to protect Africa’s seas and

communities for the benefit of all who live on the continent.