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IGAD, UN launch training on conflict, political economy and peacebuilding

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 16, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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IGAD, UN launch training on conflict, political economy and peacebuilding

NAIROBI, Kenya — Regional officials and peace practitioners are gathering in Nairobi this week as IGAD and the United Nations Office of the Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa begin a three-day training designed to sharpen conflict prevention, conflict sensitivity, political economy analysis, and peacebuilding efforts across the Horn of Africa.

The program, scheduled for September 16–18, 2026, has drawn participants from government institutions, civil society organizations, women- and youth-led groups, and community peace institutions throughout the IGAD region.

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Sessions are centered on the roots and shifting patterns of conflict, including how political economy analysis can be used to understand the role of power, key actors, competing interests, and institutions in shaping peace and instability. The training also looks at how political and economic interests intersect with conflict dynamics and influence peacebuilding work.

According to a statement released by IGAD Peace and Security Division, the course aims to improve participants’ capacity to design responses to regional challenges that are inclusive, grounded in evidence, and sensitive to conflict risks. Through interactive discussions, participants are applying the tools and approaches to the realities of their own national and institutional settings.

The initiative is backed by the UN Peace and Development Trust Fund and forms part of wider efforts to strengthen regional capacity for preventing conflict and supporting lasting peace.

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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