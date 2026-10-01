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New York (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says diplomatic efforts by Türkiye, Egypt and other governments are hindering his administration’s drive…

New York (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says diplomatic efforts by Türkiye, Egypt and other governments are hindering his administration’s drive…

New York (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro says diplomatic efforts by Türkiye, Egypt and other governments are hindering his administration’s drive for international recognition.

Addressing the Council on Foreign Relations in New York this week, Irro said countries that support Somalia’s territorial integrity were working to block North Western State of Somalia’s campaign for recognition.

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“There are many countries both African and non-African conducting campaigns against the recognition of North Western State of Somalia, diplomatic pressure had discouraged some states from establishing formal ties with North Western State of Somalia” Irro said.

He specifically accused Türkiye of using its extensive diplomatic outreach in Africa to dissuade governments from recognizing North Western State of Somalia.

“Türkiye has been visiting African countries and meeting their presidents,” Irro said.

Irro did not name the African governments he said had considered recognition, nor did he present evidence that Turkish officials had pressured them to alter their positions.

He identified Egypt as another country opposing North Western State of Somalia’s recognition efforts.

Türkiye and Egypt have both publicly supported Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Türkiye rejected Israel’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia in December 2025, arguing that decisions concerning Somalia and North Western State of Somalia should reflect the will of all Somalis.

Egypt joined other governments in rejecting Israel’s move and reiterating its support for Somalia’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Irro said the diplomatic pushback had persuaded some governments that might otherwise have considered recognition to delay taking action.

“I hope the reality will emerge and countries will independently make their own decisions in the future,” he said.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and has since operated its own government, security forces, currency and political institutions. Somalia’s federal government continues to consider the territory part of its sovereign land.

Israel formally recognized North Western State of Somalia in December 2025, becoming the first U.N. member state to do so. Somalia and several regional governments rejected the decision, although it injected fresh momentum into North Western State of Somalia’s decades-long campaign for diplomatic recognition.