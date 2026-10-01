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Côte d’Ivoire’s late goals secure 2-0 AFCON qualifying win over Somalia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 1, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 12 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somalia holds Côte d’Ivoire until late goals in 2-0 AFCON qualifying defeat

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s determined resistance finally gave way in the closing minutes Tuesday, as two late goals handed Côte d’Ivoire a 2-0 win in 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying.

The Ocean Stars frustrated the heavily favored Ivorians for most of the match, preserving a 0-0 scoreline at halftime at Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

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Côte d’Ivoire controlled possession and generated multiple opportunities, but Somalia’s compact defensive shape repeatedly denied the hosts a breakthrough. Substitute Yann Gboho eventually ended the deadlock in the 89th minute.

Bazoumana Touré added a second in the fifth minute of stoppage time, finishing after Yan Diomandé’s effort came back off the post.

The victory marked Côte d’Ivoire’s second straight success in Group C and moved the Elephants to six points. They began the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Ghana.

Somalia, meanwhile, remains point-less after two matches. The Ocean Stars opened with a 2-1 defeat by Gambia, despite Bilal Njie scoring an equalizer in the second half.

Although Somalia left Abidjan empty-handed, its defensive showing was a notable improvement, holding one of Africa’s strongest teams scoreless until the final minutes.

The loss leaves Somalia under pressure to collect results in its remaining Group C fixtures if it is to keep its hopes of reaching the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alive.

Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia each have six points from two matches, while Somalia and Ghana are still without a point.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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