North Western State of Somalia Journalists Vow to Hold Borama Conference Despite Government Opposition

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Abdisalan Ilkacase, a director at North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Information, said the ministry had neither approved nor been notified of the conference beforehand.

Hargeisa (AX) — A dispute over press freedom in North Western State of Somalia intensified Tuesday as journalists vowed to hold a planned media conference in Borama, despite…

Hargeisa (AX) — A dispute over press freedom in North Western State of Somalia intensified Tuesday as journalists vowed to hold a planned media conference in Borama, despite…

Hargeisa (AX) — A dispute over press freedom in North Western State of Somalia intensified Tuesday as journalists vowed to hold a planned media conference in Borama, despite the government’s claim that the gathering was not officially authorized.

Abdisalan Ilkacase, a director at North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Information, said the ministry had neither approved nor been notified of the conference beforehand.

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“As a ministry, we hereby clarify that the conference does not have our authorization, we were not informed of it, and, upon evaluating it against North Western State of Somalia’s laws, it does not qualify as a lawful gathering,”

Ilkacase said the ministry had conveyed its position to officials in Awdal region and other relevant authorities. He also questioned the organizers’ decision to hold the event in Borama, the regional capital.

The ministry’s stance drew criticism from journalists and other public figures, who challenged its legal authority to block the meeting.

Lawyer Guuleed Dafac dismissed the suggestion that holding the conference in Awdal should be viewed as suspicious.

“If it is announced that we are holding a meeting in Awdal, is that cause for suspicion? It is astonishing,” Dafac said. “After all, this is Awdal, the very place where North Western State of Somalia was founded.”

Former Constitutional Affairs Minister Abdinasir Buuni also questioned the government’s position, writing on Facebook: “Since when did Borama become Banadir?”

Poet Yusuf Shaacir likewise asked whether the Ministry of Information possessed the legal power to prevent journalists from meeting in Borama.

The journalists behind the event said preparations were continuing and maintained that neither North Western State of Somalia’s constitution nor its media laws requires the Information Ministry to authorize such a gathering.

“The conference is proceeding as intended; the organizing committee is continuing its work, and the event will be held in Borama, the capital of the Awdal region,” the group said.

“The Ministry of Information has no right to stop a consultative conference held by the press,” the journalists added.

According to the organizers, the conference will examine the state of North Western State of Somalia’s media industry, the difficulties confronting journalists and the profession’s future.

The confrontation comes as concerns over press freedom in North Western State of Somalia continue to grow.

The government has not publicly identified a specific legal provision that grants the Information Ministry authority to ban the conference.