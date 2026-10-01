At least seven people killed in separate Israeli attacks across Gaza

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In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment, killing a woman and injuring her husband along with several other people, medics said.

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in two separate Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to health officials in the territory, as strikes continued despite a ceasefire.

At least seven Palestinians have been killed in two separate Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to health officials in the territory, as strikes continued despite a ceasefire. In…

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At least seven Palestinians have been killed in two separate Israeli attacks in Gaza, according to health officials in the territory, as strikes continued despite a ceasefire.

In Gaza City, an Israeli airstrike hit an apartment, killing a woman and injuring her husband along with several other people, medics said.

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A separate strike on a vehicle in Gaza City’s Tel Al-Hawa neighbourhood killed at least four people and wounded 14 others, medics said. In Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, another attack near a mosque killed local journalist Mohammad Al-Najar and injured others.

Later, an Israeli airstrike near the southern town of Qarara killed one person, medics said, bringing the day’s reported death toll to at least seven.

Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a minibus in Tel Al-Hawa

Israel has intensified its attacks on Hamas in recent weeks, despite the ceasefire in Gaza.

Hamas has denied seeking to launch attacks or rebuild its weapons arsenal, accusing Israel of violating the terms of the Gaza peace agreement.

The US-brokered ceasefire reached last year includes provisions for the eventual reconstruction of the territory.

Progress, however, has remained limited as negotiators struggle to reach an agreement on Hamas disarming and Israel withdrawing its forces.

Israeli strikes have continued during the impasse.

Gaza health officials say at least 1,400 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since the ceasefire began, while Israel says four of its soldiers have died.

More than 74,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 2023. In southern Israel, Hamas-led fighters killed about 1,200 people in October 2023.