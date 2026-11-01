Somalia’s president calls for international support to secure coastal waters as piracy resurges

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for support for his government to secure the country’s 3,400-kilometre coastline, saying Somalia lacks the equipment and capacity…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has called for support for his government to secure the country’s 3,400-kilometre coastline, saying Somalia lacks the equipment and capacity needed to effectively protect its waters as pirate attacks have resurfaced.

The resurgence of piracy has raised serious concerns about the safety of commercial vessels travelling along Somalia’s coast. Mohamud said addressing the threat would require strengthened maritime security, expanded government administration in coastal areas and the creation of employment opportunities for young people.

- Advertisement -

In an interview with Sky News, the president said the vast length of Somalia’s coastline and its limited military capacity made international cooperation essential.

He acknowledged that the government had faced difficulties establishing full control in parts of the country, creating security gaps that have been exploited by terrorist groups and pirate networks.

Mohamud said previous international efforts to combat piracy had focused on stopping attacks at sea, while insufficient attention was given to the networks directing the operations from land.

He argued that a lasting solution to the problem required building strong forces to protect the coastline and extending security to communities living in coastal areas, where pirate groups have bases and armed supporters.

The president also linked piracy to poverty and unemployment, saying a lack of economic opportunities had pushed many Somali youths to join criminal activities.

He said many people had recently lost their lives in operations related to piracy, although he did not provide a specific figure or details about the casualties.

Mohamud raised the issue of Somali nationals held in foreign prisons on piracy charges, saying some were being detained in countries including India after being arrested in international waters. He did not specify the number of people detained or provide details about the status of their cases.

The president did not announce any new international security commitments, nor did he name specific countries expected to provide additional support.

The president’s appeal comes as resurgent pirate activity threatens shipping through Somali waters, while the government seeks foreign assistance to strengthen its coastal surveillance capabilities and hold pirate networks operating on land accountable.