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Breaking: Trump says US still must “take care” of one or two targets in Iran
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Trump says US still must “take care” of one or two targets in Iran

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed November 1, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Trump says US still has to 'take care' of one or two targets in Iran

US President Donald Trump said American forces had dismantled much of Iran’s military capability but still needed to “take care of” one or two remaining targets, including the suspected nuclear facility known as Pickaxe Mountain.

Mr Trump said talks aimed at ending the war launched by the US and Israel against Iran at the end of February were “going fine”, while adding that Tehran was “not very reliable”.

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The president again said Washington was in no rush to launch further offensive operations, arguing that US strikes had already devastated Iran’s military and nuclear programmes.

“We’ve knocked out their nuclear. We still have to take care of, I would say one or two sites, but we can do that in 10 minutes,” Mr Trump told reporters at his Florida residence.

Iran’s government has denied that any nuclear activity is taking place at the site.

Earlier yesterday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Mr Trump had not decided whether to order additional strikes against Iran and that Washington remained open to a diplomatic settlement.

Iran’s supreme leader warned the United States and Israel on Saturday not to launch further attacks, after both sides threatened to resume military action following the elections.

Mr Trump has raised the prospect of renewed strikes after the US midterm elections, saying previously that he was considering whether to “finish them off.”

Read More:Rubio to meet Brazil’s foreign minister again as diplomatic tensions simmer

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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