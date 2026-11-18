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Addis Ababa (AX) — Adem Farah, a veteran politician from Ethiopia’s Somali community and deputy chairman of the ruling Prosperity Party, has been appointed chair of the board…

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Addis Ababa (AX) — Adem Farah, a veteran politician from Ethiopia’s Somali community and deputy chairman of the ruling Prosperity Party, has been appointed chair of the board of Ethiopian Airlines Group, the country’s airline announced Tuesday.

In a statement dated Nov. 17, Ethiopian Airlines welcomed Farah’s appointment, wishing him a productive tenure as he leads the company’s board.

Farah, whose office carries the rank of deputy prime minister, also heads Ethiopia’s Democratic System Building Center, a government institution responsible for coordinating efforts to strengthen the country’s democratic system.

The appointment marks a leadership change at one of Africa’s largest airlines, with Farah taking over from Lt. Gen. Yilma Merdassa, commander of the Ethiopian Air Force, who had chaired the board since June 2023.

The move returns leadership of the company to a civilian politician after more than three years under military officials.

Farah is among the most prominent Somali leaders with influence in Ethiopia’s federal government and the leadership of the Prosperity Party, headed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

He began his political career in Ethiopia’s Somali Regional State, becoming the region’s deputy president in 2018 during a period of broad political change.

In June 2020, he was elected speaker of Ethiopia’s upper house of parliament, the House of Federation, a position he held until October 2021.

Farah was elected deputy chairman of the ruling Prosperity Party in 2022, raising his political influence at the national level.

In April 2024, he was appointed to lead the Democratic System Building Center, with the rank of deputy prime minister.

His latest appointment places him in charge of the board overseeing Ethiopian Airlines, a state-owned company that is central to Ethiopia’s economy and plays a major role in international trade, tourism and air transport connectivity.

The company operates an extensive passenger and cargo network linking cities across Africa with Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas.

The leadership change comes as Ethiopian Airlines implements an ambitious growth plan, including the construction of a new international airport in Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa.

The multibillion-dollar airport project is intended to expand Ethiopia’s aviation capacity and strengthen the airline’s position as a major gateway connecting Africa with global markets.

The cost of constructing the airport has been estimated at nearly $12.5 billion, with the company seeking financing from financial institutions and international investors.

Farah will lead the board as the company undertakes major investments in infrastructure, expands its fleet and increases international flights.

The board is responsible for overseeing the company’s corporate governance and setting its strategic direction, while day-to-day operations are managed independently by the chief executive and senior operational leadership.