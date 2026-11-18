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In Antalya, we have been speaking with people about the ways a changing climate is already affecting their lives.

At the COP31 climate change summit in Turkey, negotiators from almost 200 nations are working to determine what comes next.

For millions of people, climate change is no longer a distant threat on the horizon. It is reshaping homes, disrupting livelihoods and altering the way communities live today.…

Transparency How we know

✓ Transparency How we know Confirmed

For millions of people, climate change is no longer a distant threat on the horizon. It is reshaping homes, disrupting livelihoods and altering the way communities live today.

At the COP31 climate change summit in Turkey, negotiators from almost 200 nations are working to determine what comes next.

In Antalya, we have been speaking with people about the ways a changing climate is already affecting their lives.

Today, we hear from Dikshya Subedi in Nepal.

Last August, devastating flash floods destroyed the home of her husband’s parents.

“It was heartbreaking. The climate crisis became very personal for me,” she said.

In the days ahead, we will meet people from countries around the world who are confronting very different hardships, united by one reality: climate change is not something they are waiting for — it is something they are already living through.

Watch the second instalment of our series – ‘Climate Changed My Life’.

Read more: ‘Metres of our land is being stolen by sea level rise’