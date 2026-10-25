More than 14,000 people flee Ethiopia’s conflict into Kenya as fears grow that death toll will rise

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The Kenya Red Cross has warned of a worsening humanitarian situation caused by widespread shortages of water, food and sanitation services, as thousands of people seek shelter in…

The Kenya Red Cross has warned of a worsening humanitarian situation caused by widespread shortages of water, food and sanitation services, as thousands of people seek shelter in the border town of Moyale.

Thousands of Ethiopians—more than 14,000 people in total—have fled fierce fighting in southern Ethiopia and crossed into Kenya, aid officials confirmed on Saturday, saying clashes between armed communities had killed more than 10 people.

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“We urgently need additional food and water assistance. It is also essential to provide hygiene supplies and more toilets to help prevent diarrhoeal diseases,” said Malik Adan, head of the Kenya Red Cross in the Upper Eastern region, speaking to the media.

The Kenya Red Cross said more than 10,900 displaced people had been accommodated in six temporary camps set up in the border town of Moyale, while another 4,000 had sought refuge with relatives and local host families.

The figures represent a sharp increase from Friday, when Marsabit County Governor Stanley Kamande said more than 2,000 Ethiopians had crossed into Kenya after violence erupted on Wednesday.

Local residents have posted on social media that heavy gunfire and shelling between the opposing sides are continuing, leaving Kenya as the only escape route for civilians caught in the crossfire.

The conflict is between Oromo and Somali communities living in Ethiopia’s southern border area. Tensions were inflamed by a dispute over the flag of the Somali Regional State being flown in an area under the administration of Oromia; both ethnic groups govern regions within Ethiopia’s federal system.

At least nine deaths were confirmed on Friday, but aid officials fear the toll could be higher as heavy fighting continues.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Red Cross has delivered tents, blankets, sleeping mats and other essential supplies to those affected, while nutritional assistance is being provided to children and breastfeeding mothers.

Although local authorities have promised additional supplies of rice and beans, aid officials have warned that available stocks cannot meet the needs of the growing influx of refugees.

Moyale, an important crossing linking the two East African countries, is located about 780 kilometres (485 miles) by road north of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and 775 kilometres (482 miles) south of Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa.

The ongoing conflict has completely halted cross-border trade, and concerns are growing that displacement and related humanitarian problems will worsen.