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Meservey spoke to Israeli television network i24NEWS after taking part in a Sept. 14 Hudson Institute discussion with North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro.

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia must make a clearer and more consistent case for why its international recognition would advance U.S. interests and reshape geopolitics…

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia must make a clearer and more consistent case for why its international recognition would advance U.S. interests and reshape geopolitics…

Washington (AX) — North Western State of Somalia must make a clearer and more consistent case for why its international recognition would advance U.S. interests and reshape geopolitics in the Horn of Africa, according to Joshua Meservey, a senior fellow at Washington’s Hudson Institute.

Meservey spoke to Israeli television network i24NEWS after taking part in a Sept. 14 Hudson Institute discussion with North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro.

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The meeting examined North Western State of Somalia’s strategic importance in the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with i24NEWS reporter Nicole Zedeck, Meservey said some of North Western State of Somalia’s arguments for recognition are credible. However, he said Hargeisa has yet to sufficiently demonstrate how U.S. recognition would support American national security and broader geopolitical objectives.

“North Western State of Somalia has not been able to consistently articulate why recognition is important,” Meservey said.

He added that debates over geopolitics and national interest must be grounded in specific facts and clear strategic priorities rather than broad appeals.

“When discussing geopolitics and national interests, you must present a concrete, compelling argument explaining why it is essential for the United States to recognize North Western State of Somalia,” he said.

Meservey urged North Western State of Somalia to formulate a strategic case that reflects its own interests and present that message consistently in Washington and other international capitals.

The Sept. 14 Hudson Institute discussion explored North Western State of Somalia’s position in the Horn of Africa, including potential cooperation in security, economic and strategic fields.

Participants also addressed security conditions in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, Houthi attacks and competition among major powers across the region.

Meservey’s comments come as North Western State of Somalia steps up diplomatic efforts to win international recognition and highlights what it describes as its role in protecting security in the Horn of Africa, the Red Sea and global trade routes.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not secured broad international recognition. Israel is the only country to have formally recognized North Western State of Somalia, according to North Western State of Somalia officials and Israeli reports.