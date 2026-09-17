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Puntland State and US Confirm Operation Targeting Al-Shabaab Weapons Depot in Somalia

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Puntland State and US Confirm Operation Targeting Al-Shabaab Weapons Depot in Somalia

Somalia: Puntland State, US confirm strike on Al-Shabaab weapons depot

AXADLE, Somalia — A joint counterterrorism operation by Puntland State and the United States has targeted an Al-Shabaab weapons and ammunition depot in Markad, located in northern Somalia’s Al-Madow-Golis mountain range.

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Conducted in coordination with Puntland State authorities, the operation struck a facility the militant group used to store weapons and ammunition for its activities and to threaten communities in Puntland State and other parts of Somalia.

Puntland State and US officials said the action forms part of a widening campaign against Al-Shabaab in northern Somalia. The effort is focused on dismantling the group’s logistical network and weakening its ability to organize and conduct attacks.

They said attacks on weapons storage sites could intensify pressure on Al-Shabaab by disrupting its operations and restricting access to critical supplies.

The Puntland State government and the United States said they would maintain efforts to degrade Al-Shabaab’s capabilities, prevent it from creating safe havens and advance lasting peace and stability across northern Somalia.

Authorities did not immediately release details about possible casualties or the level of damage inflicted in the operation.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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