Liberia VP Koung Denies Being Searched by Airport Security in Brussels

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Addressing an eyewitness account that he underwent enhanced screening, Koung said he had opted for a standard commercial route on this trip, unlike a previous journey made aboard…

Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Koung has rejected widespread reports that airport security officers in Belgium frisked him and ordered him to remove his clothing while he was in…

Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Koung has rejected widespread reports that airport security officers in Belgium frisked him and ordered him to remove his clothing while he was in…

Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Koung has rejected widespread reports that airport security officers in Belgium frisked him and ordered him to remove his clothing while he was in transit.

Addressing an eyewitness account that he underwent enhanced screening, Koung said he had opted for a standard commercial route on this trip, unlike a previous journey made aboard a friend’s private jet. He said he used the route “that everyone uses to pick up a few things for my daughter from the Duty Free stores, and again there are discussions”.

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In a short social media post, the vice president added: “No shoes, no jacket was removed”.