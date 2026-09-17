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Liberia VP Koung Denies Being Searched by Airport Security in Brussels

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By Adam Omar September 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Liberia VP Koung Denies Airport Security Search in Brussels

Liberian Vice President Jeremiah Koung has rejected widespread reports that airport security officers in Belgium frisked him and ordered him to remove his clothing while he was in transit.

Addressing an eyewitness account that he underwent enhanced screening, Koung said he had opted for a standard commercial route on this trip, unlike a previous journey made aboard a friend’s private jet. He said he used the route “that everyone uses to pick up a few things for my daughter from the Duty Free stores, and again there are discussions”.

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In a short social media post, the vice president added: “No shoes, no jacket was removed”.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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