 Skip to content
Tuesday, October 6, 2026 23 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:49
Muqdisho 26°C
Breaking: All Seven Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somali Pirate Hijacking
Breaking News
All Seven Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somali Pirate HijackingGerman and U.S. Scientists Win Nobel Medicine Prize for OptogeneticsGhana Establishes New Agency to Pursue Opportunities in Global Space EconomySomali clans sign peace agreement to end long-running Galmudug conflictMahad Wasuge’s Memoir Traces a Generation’s Journey from Buulaburde to Public VoiceMassive Drone Attack in Moscow Kills Two PeopleAll Seven Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somali Pirate HijackingGerman and U.S. Scientists Win Nobel Medicine Prize for OptogeneticsGhana Establishes New Agency to Pursue Opportunities in Global Space EconomySomali clans sign peace agreement to end long-running Galmudug conflictMahad Wasuge’s Memoir Traces a Generation’s Journey from Buulaburde to Public VoiceMassive Drone Attack in Moscow Kills Two People
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

All Seven Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somali Pirate Hijacking

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk October 6, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
All 7 surviving Pakistani crew members rescued after Somalia pirate hijacking

All seven Pakistani crew members who survived a pirate attack off Somalia have now been rescued, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday.

Somali pirates seized the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honour in late April, about 30 nautical miles off Somalia’s coast as it sailed toward Mogadishu. Ten of the vessel’s 17 crew members were Pakistani nationals.

- Advertisement -

The final three Pakistani survivors were rescued and flown to Addis Ababa, accompanied by officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Djibouti, Dar said in a post on X.

They are due to travel from the Ethiopian capital to Karachi on the first available Ethiopian Airlines flight Wednesday, he added.

The four other Pakistani crew members who survived the hijacking were rescued in late September, more than five months after the tanker was seized.

They reached Karachi on Sunday on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

Three Pakistani crew members were killed in the attack, and their remains have also been returned to Pakistan.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,864 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.