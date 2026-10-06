All Seven Surviving Pakistani Crew Members Rescued After Somali Pirate Hijacking

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Somali pirates seized the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honour in late April, about 30 nautical miles off Somalia’s coast as it sailed toward Mogadishu. Ten of the vessel’s…

All seven Pakistani crew members who survived a pirate attack off Somalia have now been rescued, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday.

All seven Pakistani crew members who survived a pirate attack off Somalia have now been rescued, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday. Somali pirates seized the Palau-flagged…

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All seven Pakistani crew members who survived a pirate attack off Somalia have now been rescued, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Monday.

Somali pirates seized the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honour in late April, about 30 nautical miles off Somalia’s coast as it sailed toward Mogadishu. Ten of the vessel’s 17 crew members were Pakistani nationals.

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The final three Pakistani survivors were rescued and flown to Addis Ababa, accompanied by officials from the Pakistani Embassy in Djibouti, Dar said in a post on X.

They are due to travel from the Ethiopian capital to Karachi on the first available Ethiopian Airlines flight Wednesday, he added.

The four other Pakistani crew members who survived the hijacking were rescued in late September, more than five months after the tanker was seized.

They reached Karachi on Sunday on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa.

Three Pakistani crew members were killed in the attack, and their remains have also been returned to Pakistan.