Ghana Establishes New Agency to Pursue Opportunities in Global Space Economy

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The proposed agency would coordinate Ghana’s space-related activities, develop national programmes and advance research and innovation. Agyeman-Rawlings said the transformation would give the country the legal and operational…

Ghana is preparing to elevate its space ambitions by converting the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully fledged Ghana Space Agency. Environment, Science and…

Ghana is preparing to elevate its space ambitions by converting the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully fledged Ghana Space Agency. Environment, Science and…

Ghana is preparing to elevate its space ambitions by converting the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully fledged Ghana Space Agency. Environment, Science and Technology Minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said the move is intended to shift the country’s technology agenda from “aspiration to implementation”.

The proposed agency would coordinate Ghana’s space-related activities, develop national programmes and advance research and innovation. Agyeman-Rawlings said the transformation would give the country the legal and operational framework required to manage its space initiatives more effectively.