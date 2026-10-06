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Ghana Establishes New Agency to Pursue Opportunities in Global Space Economy

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By Adam Omar October 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
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Ghana Sets Sights on Global Space Economy with New Agency

Ghana is preparing to elevate its space ambitions by converting the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute (GSSTI) into a fully fledged Ghana Space Agency. Environment, Science and Technology Minister Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings said the move is intended to shift the country’s technology agenda from “aspiration to implementation”.

The proposed agency would coordinate Ghana’s space-related activities, develop national programmes and advance research and innovation. Agyeman-Rawlings said the transformation would give the country the legal and operational framework required to manage its space initiatives more effectively.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 632 published stories
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