Somali clans sign peace agreement to end long-running Galmudug conflict

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The agreement is intended to bring a protracted dispute between the two clans to a close and to advance reconciliation, mutual respect, neighborly ties and peaceful coexistence.

BALANBALLE, Somalia (Axadle) - A bid to turn the page on years of clan tension drew Somalia’s prime minister to Balanballe on Monday, where leaders from the Ayr…

BALANBALLE, Somalia (Axadle) – A bid to turn the page on years of clan tension drew Somalia’s prime minister to Balanballe on Monday, where leaders from the Ayr…

BALANBALLE, Somalia (Axadle) – A bid to turn the page on years of clan tension drew Somalia’s prime minister to Balanballe on Monday, where leaders from the Ayr and Marehan communities signed a peace agreement in the central Galgaduud region.

Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre was present as traditional leaders Ugaas Mohamed Ugaas Kayse and Ugaas Hassan Ugaas Mohamed Ugaas Nuur formally endorsed the deal.

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The agreement is intended to bring a protracted dispute between the two clans to a close and to advance reconciliation, mutual respect, neighborly ties and peaceful coexistence.

The Somali prime minister, joined by Galmudug officials, federal ministers, lawmakers and senior security officers, called on both communities to honor the pledges made in the accord. He said durable peace would open the way for greater stability, development and better living conditions in Balanballe and nearby areas.

The signing ceremony brought together community members and families who have suffered during the conflict. The pact sets out a framework to halt hostilities and revenge attacks while deepening cooperation between the neighboring communities.

During the visit, the Somali Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a Peace House in Balanballe. The center is expected to host reconciliation work, community dialogue and broader peacebuilding efforts.

Federal authorities also plan to back a number of development projects in the town, among them a school for orphans, a football stadium and a modern police station. Officials said the government would also improve public infrastructure and upgrade the local airport.

The prime minister’s trip also included attendance at a passing-out ceremony for newly recruited members of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency, known as NISA.

The accord represents another push by Somali authorities and traditional elders to settle local disputes through negotiation and reconciliation, especially in areas where communal grievances have repeatedly triggered violence.