Massive Drone Attack in Moscow Kills Two People

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Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that “650 drones were launched toward the Moscow region”, adding that “most (were) destroyed by air defences at long range”.

A mass drone assault on Moscow overnight killed two men on the capital’s outskirts and left nine others injured, Russian authorities said.

A mass drone assault on Moscow overnight killed two men on the capital’s outskirts and left nine others injured, Russian authorities said. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on…

A mass drone assault on Moscow overnight killed two men on the capital’s outskirts and left nine others injured, Russian authorities said.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that “650 drones were launched toward the Moscow region”, adding that “most (were) destroyed by air defences at long range”.

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Andrei Vorobyov, governor of the Moscow region, said 185 drones had been “destroyed or neutralised” across 16 municipalities during the night.

He said two men, aged 71 and 20, were killed at separate locations on the outskirts of Moscow. Nine other people were wounded.

Russia’s state news agency TASS described the barrage as the second-largest drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region in the past two years. The area lies hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

The assault also disrupted operations at Moscow’s four airports. Air traffic restrictions were introduced repeatedly overnight and into the morning, according to Rosaviatsia, Russia’s civil aviation agency.

Ukraine and Russia have intensified long-range attacks in recent months, striking civilian and industrial sites that include energy facilities, transport networks, ports and infrastructure, along with ships in the Black Sea.

Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and has said it intends to expand attacks on infrastructure targets, including those in Kyiv, as winter approaches.