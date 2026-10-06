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Tuesday, October 6, 2026 23 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Dhuhr 11:46
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Breaking: Malawi Proposal Calls for Major Changes to Vice Presidency
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Malawi Proposal Calls for Major Changes to Vice Presidency

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By Newsroom October 6, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Malawi Proposal Seeks Major Changes to Vice-Presidency

A proposed constitutional overhaul could fundamentally reshape Malawi’s Vice-Presidency, including ending the automatic transfer of presidential powers to the Vice-President. Lilongwe resident Boldwin Bickiel Dzuwalatsoka has submitted a draft Constitutional Amendment Bill that would make the Vice-President an appointee of the President, rather than an elected partner on a joint presidential ticket, and allow the President to remove the officeholder at any time without impeachment proceedings.

The proposal would also limit the Vice-President’s role largely to ceremonial duties, while allowing the President to delegate executive responsibilities. If the presidency fell vacant, the Speaker of Parliament would assume the role of interim President within 24 hours and be required to organise a new presidential election within 90 days of the late President’s burial.

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Dzuwalatsoka said Malawi’s existing arrangement has helped fuel political tensions and power struggles between presidents and their deputies. The draft has not yet been presented to Parliament. Before it could become law, it would have to undergo constitutional scrutiny and secure the required parliamentary support.

 

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