This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Addis Ababa government has issued a stern warning to anyone contemplating an infringement on its sovereignty, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stating on…

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Addis Ababa government has issued a stern warning to anyone contemplating an infringement on its sovereignty, with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stating on Thursday that any aggression would receive an unexpected response, while insisting that Ethiopia has never planned attacks against neighboring countries.

Speaking before the House of Peoples’ Representatives, Ethiopia’s leader reiterated his government’s position on supporting stability across the Horn of Africa, while fully defending the operations of its forces on the continent.

He said his country was committed to supporting its neighbors and fulfilling the role of a “big brother,” citing the long history of its forces in helping maintain stability in countries including Somalia, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia and South Sudan.

Abiy emphasized that his forces had always been on the front lines of securing the safety and security of countries in the region, sacrificing blood and lives in pursuit of lasting peace.

“Ethiopia’s history has never been one of aggression against another country, and we have no such ambitions in the future. However, no power can violate our borders, invade us and then return with its honor intact. The lesson of Adwa will be taught again, so do not test us,” Abiy said.

The warning directly evoked the remarkable defeat inflicted by Ethiopian forces on the invading Italian army during the famous Battle of Adwa in 1896, which remains an important symbol of the African continent’s struggle against colonialism.

The prime minister noted that successive generations of Ethiopians had sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence, dignity and national existence, stressing that the current generation as a whole bears responsibility for preserving that historic legacy.

Nevertheless, Abiy underscored that the strong statements were accompanied by the fundamental principles of his country’s policy, which are based on dialogue, understanding, the peaceful resolution of disputes, tolerance and forgiveness in both domestic relations and relations with neighboring countries.

“Resolving disputes at the negotiating table demonstrates deep civilization,” he said, adding that peace is the strongest shield for protecting innocent civilians, especially women and families affected by conflict.

Meanwhile, he praised members of parliament for acknowledging and assessing the efforts of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, offering broad commendation to soldiers who endure difficult working conditions.

He cited the example of soldiers sometimes covering distances of 30 to 40 kilometers on foot in a single day, braving rain, cold and extreme heat to defend their country.

Abiy said that although soldiers receive low salaries compared with the sacrifices they make, remembering and honoring those who died or were wounded defending the country is an important tribute through which citizens express their gratitude.

AXADLETM