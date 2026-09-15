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Breaking: Banaadir Districts Football Tournament to Begin November 15 in Mogadishu
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Banaadir Districts Football Tournament to Begin November 15 in Mogadishu

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 15, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Banaadir Districts Football Tournament to kick off Nov. 15 in Mogadishu

Mogadishu (AX) — Football teams from Banaadir Region districts will begin competing on Nov. 15, 2026, when the Banaadir Districts Football Tournament officially opens in Mogadishu, officials announced.

Officials unveiled the tournament schedule on Sunday at a meeting attended by sports commissioners from Banaadir’s districts, along with representatives from Warsheikh and Balcad.

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Hassan Adan Yabarow “Wiish,” Banaadir Region’s sports commissioner, said discussions covered the competition calendar, preparations by participating teams and the rules that will govern the tournament.

Abdi-Aziz Osman Mohamed, the region’s deputy governor for social affairs and public awareness, encouraged districts to begin getting their teams ready. He also called on residents to rally behind the sides representing their communities.

He expressed appreciation to Banaadir’s sports community, especially those helping organize the tournament, and underscored sport’s contribution to bringing young people together and reinforcing social ties.

The tournament ranks among the region’s leading sporting events, with the aim of expanding youth participation, promoting athletic competition and fostering social integration.

Warsheikh District and the Gubta area will make their debuts in this year’s tournament, adding new teams and interest to the competition.

 

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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