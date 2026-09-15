Ali Guudlaawe Meets Hawadle Political Council Amid Division Among Clan Leaders

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The Supreme Political Council of the Hawadle clan conveyed its position during a meeting with Guudlaawe at his campaign headquarters in Mogadishu. The gathering was chaired by former…

Mogadishu (AX) — A senior Hawadle political body has endorsed Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe and backed plans for a “one-person, one-vote” election, signaling support for his…

Mogadishu (AX) — A senior Hawadle political body has endorsed Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe and backed plans for a “one-person, one-vote” election, signaling support for his…

Mogadishu (AX) — A senior Hawadle political body has endorsed Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Hussein Guudlaawe and backed plans for a “one-person, one-vote” election, signaling support for his leadership amid divisions within the clan.

The Supreme Political Council of the Hawadle clan conveyed its position during a meeting with Guudlaawe at his campaign headquarters in Mogadishu. The gathering was chaired by former Hirshabelle President Ali Abdullahi Osoble, who leads the council. Its deputy, Qoone, former Hiiraan regional governors Muse Salad and Abdifatah Afrah, and lawmaker Mohamed Ganey also attended.

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Osoble congratulated Guudlaawe, saying the Hawadle political council stood behind him and would take part in the election.

He said the community had drawn lessons from past mistakes and emphasized the importance of reinforcing the Hirshabelle administration, resolving outstanding grievances and addressing earlier failures.

“The political positions should not be reserved for any particular individual, but should depend on a person’s competence, community support and ability to promote development in the region,” he added.

Osoble said the Hawadle community supports the Hirshabelle administration and is ready to cooperate with whoever joins its leadership.

Guudlaawe expressed gratitude for the endorsement, describing the meeting as evidence of political cohesion across Hirshabelle.

“I accept your congratulations. This meeting represents a united Hirshabelle; we have succeeded together,” Guudlaawe said.

The endorsement comes as the Hawadle community remains divided over its response to the political developments unfolding in Hirshabelle.

On Monday, Hawadle traditional leader Ugaas Yusuf Ugaas Hassan and lawmakers from both chambers of Somalia’s Parliament traveled from Mogadishu to Beledweyne to consult on the clan’s position regarding the state’s political future.

Hiiraan Regional Gov. Mohamed Hussein Arab, Hirshabelle officials from the Hawadle clan and a large group of residents welcomed the delegation at Beledweyne airport.

Ugaas Yusuf said the visit aimed to review the political situation and promote greater unity in the clan’s decision-making process.

He called on clan members to prepare to implement the decisions emerging from the consultations. He also urged people with influence, financial means or other resources to play a role.

The latest developments come amid mounting tensions ahead of the Hirshabelle leadership election. Hawadle politicians and community leaders have pressed for the state’s top post, but their demand has faced resistance after the Justice and Unity Party chose to renominate Guudlaawe as its candidate.

The disagreement has also fueled concerns about the electoral process in Hiiraan, where politicians and other prominent figures have argued that voting should not move forward without a political settlement.