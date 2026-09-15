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Media Watchdog Demands Egypt Release Sudanese Journalist

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By Newsroom September 15, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Media Watchdog Demands Release of Sudanese Journalist in Egypt
Media Watchdog Demands Release of Sudanese Journalist in Egypt

The International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) is urging Egyptian authorities to release Sudanese journalist Attaf Mohamed Mokhtar immediately, after security forces detained him more than a week ago.

Mokhtar, editor-in-chief of the newspaper Al-Sudani, left Sudan with his family and moved to Cairo following the outbreak of war in April 2023 between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). He has been an outspoken critic of foreign powers involved in Sudan’s internal affairs.

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Reports indicate that his detention may be linked to a social media post. Egyptian authorities have not confirmed or denied the reported arrest.

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