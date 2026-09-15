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Are Somali Pirates Making a Dangerous Comeback in the Gulf of Aden?

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 15, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 58 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Somali pirates briefly seize vessel in Gulf of Aden
Somali Pirates Briefly Seize Vessel in Gulf of Aden

Somali pirates abandoned a vessel off Yemen after a Japanese warship and helicopters moved toward the ship, briefly reviving concerns over a resurgence of piracy in the waters, the European Naval Force and security sources in Puntland State said on Saturday. (X/@EUNAVFOR/File)

MOGADISHU: Six armed Somali pirates briefly seized a vessel off Yemen this week before fleeing as a Japanese warship approached, according to the European Naval Force and security sources in Puntland State.

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The attackers boarded the MT Glamour on Thursday while the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines-flagged vessel was sailing about 38 nautical miles (70 kilometers) from the coast.

The Gulf of Aden and the Somali coast have seen a resurgence in piracy since April, with at least 15 attacks recorded this year — the highest since 2013, according to the International Maritime Organization.

Several security sources in northeastern Puntland State, a major center of Somali piracy, told AFP that the six men launched their operation after departing from a small fishing village and then boarded the Glamour.

The European Naval Force said the crew halted the vessel, shut down its systems and took shelter in the citadel — a secure area on board — as a precaution before the pirates gained access.

The pirates later left the ship after a Japanese warship arrived and helicopters began circling overhead, according to Puntland State authorities.

On Friday, Somali pirates also freed the cargo ship MV Sward, seized in April with 17 crew members aboard.

Security sources and Puntland State authorities said a ransom had been paid for its release.

Four tankers captured this year remain under pirate control off Somalia: the Honour 25, the Eureka, the Asana and the Seamull, also known as Sibu 1.

The Seamull is part of Iran’s “ghost fleet,” which has been accused of transporting Iranian oil, and is subject to US sanctions.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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