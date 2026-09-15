Bill Gates says governments worldwide are falling far behind on AI

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist had until recently taken a largely optimistic view of the technology. But he now says its dangers demand far more urgent attention…

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments can prepare for it, Bill Gates has warned, pointing to threats ranging from job losses and cyberattacks to the risk of…

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments can prepare for it, Bill Gates has warned, pointing to threats ranging from job losses and cyberattacks to the risk of…

Artificial intelligence is advancing faster than governments can prepare for it, Bill Gates has warned, pointing to threats ranging from job losses and cyberattacks to the risk of people becoming dependent on AI companions.

The Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist had until recently taken a largely optimistic view of the technology. But he now says its dangers demand far more urgent attention from policymakers.

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“I don’t think any government is nearly as deep on this as they have to be,” he said.

Even so, Mr Gates believes AI could significantly improve life in the world’s poorest communities if it is responsibly managed and made available on equal terms. The foundation bearing his name said today that it plans to spend at least $1bn (€886m) over the next two years to broaden access to the technology.

“Governments are way behind on this one,” he added.

Despite his concerns, Mr Gates and his foundation are betting that AI can help close the divide between rich and poor rather than deepen it.

The $1bn investment, included in the foundation’s previously announced plans to spend $9bn (€7.8bn) each year, will support partners working across education, healthcare and agriculture, the foundation said.

The programme will also focus on strengthening the data systems on which AI depends, including efforts to ensure that large language models function across all the languages spoken by people around the world.

“For health it’s hard to overstate what the potential is,” Mr Gates said, citing the technology’s ability to assist frontline health workers and accelerate the development of drugs and vaccines.

Still, he said governments would need to cooperate closely to prevent AI from creating new dangers, comparing its arrival to the plot of a disaster film.

“There’s all sorts of movies where some aliens are coming, and magically the U.S. and China and everybody comes together to solve the problem,” he said.

“AI is kind of like this alien intelligence. It’s here, and we better do like it shows in those movies,” he added.

Reputational hit?

In June, Mr Gates appeared before the US Congress to answer questions about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

Mr Gates, who has not been accused of any crimes, has repeatedly said he regrets his association with Epstein. He had hoped the financier would contribute to global health efforts.

Instead, Epstein attempted to blackmail Mr Gates over his extramarital affairs.

The relationship triggered an external review of the Gates Foundation, which found no payments to Epstein and no involvement in criminal activity. But Mr Gates said the episode had not inflicted a significant reputational blow on either him or the foundation.

“In terms of having access to government leaders, or you know, journalists being willing to interview me, I don’t see any diminishment,” he said. He added that interest in the foundation’s expertise on reducing child deaths and ending malaria had not fallen “even one iota”.