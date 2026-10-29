Ukraine Allegedly Provides Support to Militia Group in Mali

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A CNN investigation published in September 2026 reported that about 15 Ukrainian drone specialists were supporting Tuareg forces. DW said it could not independently verify the report, while…

Ukraine is coming under scrutiny over allegations that it helped Tuareg fighters in northern Mali, potentially widening Kyiv’s confrontation with Russia into the Sahel.

Ukraine is coming under scrutiny over allegations that it helped Tuareg fighters in northern Mali, potentially widening Kyiv’s confrontation with Russia into the Sahel. A CNN investigation published…

Ukraine is coming under scrutiny over allegations that it helped Tuareg fighters in northern Mali, potentially widening Kyiv’s confrontation with Russia into the Sahel.

A CNN investigation published in September 2026 reported that about 15 Ukrainian drone specialists were supporting Tuareg forces. DW said it could not independently verify the report, while Ukraine has not acknowledged any specific operation. Analysts say alleged involvement would be consistent with Kyiv’s wider effort to challenge Russian influence abroad, especially in countries where Moscow backs national governments with military assistance.

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Mali’s military authorities have turned increasingly to Russia for security support since seizing power in coups in 2020 and 2021. In 2025, Russia’s Africa Corps took over the role previously associated with the Wagner Group.