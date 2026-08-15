 Skip to content
Saturday, August 15, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Pakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali pirates
Breaking News
Pakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali piratesTrump to Declare Strait of Hormuz U.S. Territory SoonDahabshiil’s Role in Somali Diaspora Finance Continues to EvolveSecond Train Derails in England Within Two DaysPresident Mogamud Arrives in Dhusamareb Amid Tensions Over Planned Galkayo VisitTrump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom ConstructionPakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali piratesTrump to Declare Strait of Hormuz U.S. Territory SoonDahabshiil’s Role in Somali Diaspora Finance Continues to EvolveSecond Train Derails in England Within Two DaysPresident Mogamud Arrives in Dhusamareb Amid Tensions Over Planned Galkayo VisitTrump Asks U.S. Supreme Court to Allow Ballroom Construction
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom East-Africa News English

Pakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali pirates

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 15, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
Pakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali pirates
Pakistan FM urges intensified diplomacy to secure release of hostages held by Somali pirates

This handout photograph taken on January 29, 2024 and released by Indian Navy shows an Iranian fishing vessel after it has been freed by the Indian Navy, off the coast of Somalia in the Indian Ocean. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for stepped-up diplomatic efforts with international partners, including Somalia, to secure the release and safe return of Pakistani sailors held by Somali pirates.

- Advertisement -

Ten Pakistanis are among the 17 crew members aboard the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Honour 25, which pirates seized off Somalia’s Puntland State region on April 21. Relatives of the detained sailors have appealed to the government to intensify its efforts, saying the crew had exhausted its supply of clean drinking water and was surviving on scarce food while in captivity.

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson said in June that a law enforcement operation to free the hostages would be “a bit difficult” because the MT Honour 25 is transporting explosive cargo. Dar chaired a high-level meeting on Thursday to assess Islamabad’s efforts to secure the sailors’ safe return. 

“The DPM/FM directed all relevant stakeholders to maintain close and regular coordination and intensify diplomatic engagement with national and international partners, including the Somali authorities and relevant international organizations, to facilitate the safe release of our citizens,” Pakistan’s foreign ministry said. 

Dar expressed solidarity with the hostages’ families and reaffirmed that the government remains “fully seized” of the matter.

“He expressed the hope that sustained and coordinated engagement would lead to a positive outcome and the safe return of the Pakistani citizens to their families,” the statement added. 

Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson had earlier said Islamabad called on the Somali government and the vessel’s owner to continue providing the hostages with food, drinking water and other basic necessities as negotiations proceeded. He said Pakistan’s embassy in Djibouti, which is accredited to Somalia, had maintained contact with Somali authorities and the ship owner. Embassy officials had also previously travelled to Mogadishu to gather first-hand information about the case.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,287 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from East-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.