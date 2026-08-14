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In a statement shared on X, Shelley said the discussions centered on economic cooperation and the opportunities created by the emerging relationship between Israel and North Western State…

Hargeisa (AX) — A meeting between Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, and North Western State of Somalia’s UAE representative, Mascud Abdi Ali, has highlighted…

Hargeisa (AX) — A meeting between Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, and North Western State of Somalia’s UAE representative, Mascud Abdi Ali, has highlighted…

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Hargeisa (AX) — A meeting between Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, and North Western State of Somalia’s UAE representative, Mascud Abdi Ali, has highlighted efforts to deepen ties after Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia as an independent state.

In a statement shared on X, Shelley said the discussions centered on economic cooperation and the opportunities created by the emerging relationship between Israel and North Western State of Somalia.

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Mascud welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia, calling the move courageous.

He also invited Shelley to visit North Western State of Somalia, an offer the ambassador said he hoped to take up.

“I look forward to building a strong partnership that will promote regional stability,” Shelley said.

Shelley further voiced hope that additional countries would follow Israel’s lead and recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state with full sovereignty.

The recognition represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough for North Western State of Somalia, which has pursued international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somalia’s federal government continues to reject North Western State of Somalia’s independence bid and has opposed any move by Israel or other nations to recognize the breakaway territory as a sovereign state.

The talks come as North Western State of Somalia works to broaden its diplomatic and economic partnerships after Israel’s decision, while Somalia steps up efforts to protect its territorial integrity and block further international recognition of North Western State of Somalia.