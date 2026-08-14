 Skip to content
Friday, August 14, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious Minorities
Breaking News
U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of SomaliaColombia Vows to Find All Missing Earthquake Victims as Rescue Hopes FadeHorn of Africa Initiative Trade Facilitation Roadmap Meeting Concludes in NairobiTwo Arrested After West Midlands Fire Damages HomesMali Junta Pardons French Agent Jailed for ‘Undermining the State’U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of SomaliaColombia Vows to Find All Missing Earthquake Victims as Rescue Hopes FadeHorn of Africa Initiative Trade Facilitation Roadmap Meeting Concludes in NairobiTwo Arrested After West Midlands Fire Damages HomesMali Junta Pardons French Agent Jailed for ‘Undermining the State’
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Israel and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of Somalia

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 14, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Israel, Somaliland officials discuss ties after recognition
Israel and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of Somalia

Hargeisa (AX) — A meeting between Israel’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Yossi Shelley, and North Western State of Somalia’s UAE representative, Mascud Abdi Ali, has highlighted efforts to deepen ties after Israel recognized North Western State of Somalia as an independent state.

In a statement shared on X, Shelley said the discussions centered on economic cooperation and the opportunities created by the emerging relationship between Israel and North Western State of Somalia.

- Advertisement -

Mascud welcomed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recognition of North Western State of Somalia, calling the move courageous.

He also invited Shelley to visit North Western State of Somalia, an offer the ambassador said he hoped to take up.

“I look forward to building a strong partnership that will promote regional stability,” Shelley said.

Shelley further voiced hope that additional countries would follow Israel’s lead and recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state with full sovereignty.

The recognition represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough for North Western State of Somalia, which has pursued international recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991.

Somalia’s federal government continues to reject North Western State of Somalia’s independence bid and has opposed any move by Israel or other nations to recognize the breakaway territory as a sovereign state.

The talks come as North Western State of Somalia works to broaden its diplomatic and economic partnerships after Israel’s decision, while Somalia steps up efforts to protect its territorial integrity and block further international recognition of North Western State of Somalia.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,282 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.