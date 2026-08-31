Puntland State Accuses Foreign Powers of Exploiting Somalia’s Marine Resources Under Piracy Cover

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Addressing residents in the coastal town of Garacad, Deni said Puntland State would reject any foreign counter-piracy mission that resulted in a military presence along its coastline.

Somalia: Puntland State President Warns Foreign Powers Against Using Piracy to Access Marine Resources GARACAD, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has accused foreign powers of…

Somalia: Puntland State President Warns Foreign Powers Against Using Piracy to Access Marine Resources GARACAD, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has accused foreign powers of…

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Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Somalia: Puntland State President Warns Foreign Powers Against Using Piracy to Access Marine Resources

GARACAD, Somalia — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has accused foreign powers of using renewed piracy attacks as cover for deploying forces in Puntland State waters and gaining access to the region’s marine resources.

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Addressing residents in the coastal town of Garacad, Deni said Puntland State would reject any foreign counter-piracy mission that resulted in a military presence along its coastline.

He alleged that international actors were pursuing access to Puntland State’s natural wealth through operations publicly framed as efforts to suppress piracy.

“The intention is to extract our resources through deploying forces to our coast under the guise that Puntland State has failed to defend itself from piracy,” Deni said.

The president also warned that international operations must not put civilians at risk, saying coastal communities would not accept civilian deaths carried out in the name of fighting piracy.

Deni maintained that Puntland State has the ability to address piracy without foreign military intervention.

He cited earlier international naval deployments off Somalia, alleging that the country’s marine resources were depleted during periods when foreign forces operated in Somali waters.

The Puntland State leader urged residents and the international community to back anti-piracy efforts while ensuring that the region’s natural resources are not exploited.

His comments come as concern grows over a fresh wave of piracy along Somalia’s coastline, following several vessel hijackings and hostage-taking incidents in recent months.

Puntland State has previously blamed Somalia’s federal government for helping create conditions in which piracy could return. Mogadishu has rejected claims that it bears responsibility for the renewed attacks.

Piracy in the waters off Somalia fell sharply after years of international naval patrols, improved security procedures aboard commercial ships and cooperation with Somali authorities. In recent months, however, attacks have risen again, alarming shipping companies and maritime security organisations.

Reports indicate that more than 90 crew members have been held hostage in piracy-related incidents this year, highlighting the scale of the renewed danger.

At least four commercial vessels have reportedly been hijacked off Somalia in recent months. Those identified in reports include the MT Honour 25, which pirates allegedly used as a mother ship for attacks on other vessels, along with the Eureka Asana, MV Lutuf and Seamull.

The reported deployment of a hijacked vessel as a mother ship has fueled concerns that pirate groups may be adopting more advanced tactics and extending their operations farther from the Somali coast.

Puntland State authorities have repeatedly demanded a larger local role in maritime security, arguing that Somali forces are best placed to protect coastal communities and safeguard marine resources.

Deni’s remarks also underscore broader disputes over authority in Somalia’s waters and control of offshore resources, as Puntland State seeks greater influence over security and economic activity along its coast.

Somalia’s coastline borders some of the world’s busiest shipping routes, giving its waters strategic importance for international trade and potential value for fisheries, hydrocarbons and other marine resources.

Although international anti-piracy operations have historically involved naval forces from multiple countries, Deni’s comments reflect Puntland State’s concern that foreign security deployments could move beyond their stated objectives.

The latest piracy threat is placing renewed pressure on Somalia’s coastal authorities to show that they can protect commercial shipping while preventing the illegal exploitation of marine resources.

Deni called on the public and international partners to support action against piracy, while insisting that the protection of Puntland State’s natural resources must remain a central priority.

AXADLETM