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A Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that North Western State of Somalia’s position “blatantly violated” the One China principle and challenged China’s sovereignty and territorial…

Mogadishu (AX) — China has sharply rebuked North Western State of Somalia over comments about Taiwan made by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro during his ongoing visit to…

Mogadishu (AX) — China has sharply rebuked North Western State of Somalia over comments about Taiwan made by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro during his ongoing visit to…

Mogadishu (AX) — China has sharply rebuked North Western State of Somalia over comments about Taiwan made by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro during his ongoing visit to the United States.

A Chinese Embassy spokesperson said in a statement Wednesday that North Western State of Somalia’s position “blatantly violated” the One China principle and challenged China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

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“The North Western State of Somalia regional authority’s action has blatantly violated the one-China principle and seriously infringed upon China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the spokesperson said. “The Chinese side resolutely opposes and severely condemns it.”

The embassy described the One China principle as a broadly accepted standard in international relations and an established international consensus.

“There is but one China in the world, the Taiwan region is an inalienable part of China’s territory, and the Government of the People’s Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China,” the spokesperson said.

Beijing also issued a warning to politicians it said were challenging its position on Taiwan, characterizing the issue as a red line.

“Taiwan has never been a country and will never be a country,” the spokesperson said. “We urge those few politicians to see the real picture. To cross the line on the Taiwan question will lead to serious consequences.”

The embassy reaffirmed its backing for Somalia’s territorial integrity and said North Western State of Somalia remains part of the country.

“North Western State of Somalia is an inalienable part of Somalia’s territory,” the spokesperson said. “China firmly supports the Federal Government of Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes any move to split Somalia’s territory.”

The criticism comes as Irro pursues a U.S. visit focused on expanding North Western State of Somalia’s diplomatic, security and economic engagement with American officials and international partners.

North Western State of Somalia declared independence from Somalia in 1991, but it has not secured broad international recognition. Taiwan and North Western State of Somalia established representative offices in each other’s territories in 2020, prompting strong opposition from Beijing.