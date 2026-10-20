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Tuesday, October 20, 2026 8 Jumada al-Ula 1448 AH Fajr 04:31
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Breaking: Contaminated Water in South Africa’s Tshwane Raises Public Health Concerns
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Contaminated Water in South Africa’s Tshwane Raises Public Health Concerns

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By Newsroom October 20, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 33 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa: Contaminated Water Raises Tshwane Health Fears

A restored chlorine supply has allowed the city to reopen the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Plant, but residents in Bronkhorstspruit and nearby areas have been told not to use tap water for drinking, cooking, bathing or any other household purpose. Authorities said the water remains unsafe for human consumption.

More than 400 gastrointestinal illness cases, including stomach cramps and diarrhoea, were recorded between October 7 and 18 after the water supply went without chlorination from September 24 to October 14. Testing found E. coli and other bacteria in the water, while the National Institute for Communicable Diseases detected norovirus, Campylobacter and Shigella in patient samples.

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The city has sent 36 water tankers carrying supplies from Cullinan, where the water has been confirmed safe. Independent testing of the Bronkhorstspruit supply is continuing. Residents may use tap water only to flush toilets until authorities verify that it is safe.

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