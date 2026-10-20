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Critic from Rwanda Found Beheaded in Uganda

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By Newsroom October 20, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Rwanda Critic Found Beheaded in Uganda

Robert Kabera, a former Rwandan army sergeant major who became a prominent critic of President Paul Kagame, was found beheaded on the outskirts of Kampala, Uganda.

The 50-year-old had fled Rwanda and sought asylum in Uganda, saying he was being persecuted for political reasons. He later built an audience through a YouTube channel where he criticized Kagame’s government. Ugandan police said Kabera’s head had not been found, while his widow said she feared for the safety of the family.

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The Rwanda National Congress opposition group has demanded a full investigation into the killing. Kabera’s death has revived concerns over the security of Rwandan dissidents in exile, following the deaths of other Kagame critics abroad, including former intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya, whose body was discovered in Johannesburg in 2014.

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