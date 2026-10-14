What South African Voters Need to Do Before Local Elections

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As South Africa’s local government elections approach, voters are once again hearing familiar promises: councillors will fix potholes, end water outages and power cuts, and improve refuse collection.…

As South Africa’s local government elections approach, voters are once again hearing familiar promises: councillors will fix potholes, end water outages and power cuts, and improve refuse collection.…

As South Africa’s local government elections approach, voters are once again hearing familiar promises: councillors will fix potholes, end water outages and power cuts, and improve refuse collection. Yet service delivery is only part of what municipalities are responsible for, writes Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu for The Conversation Africa, identifying priority areas where residents of the country’s towns and cities can act before polling day.