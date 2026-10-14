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What South African Voters Need to Do Before Local Elections

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By Newsroom October 14, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 6 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
What South African Voters Can Do Before Local Elections

As South Africa’s local government elections approach, voters are once again hearing familiar promises: councillors will fix potholes, end water outages and power cuts, and improve refuse collection. Yet service delivery is only part of what municipalities are responsible for, writes Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu for The Conversation Africa, identifying priority areas where residents of the country’s towns and cities can act before polling day.

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Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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