As South Africa’s local government elections approach, voters are once again hearing familiar promises: councillors will fix potholes, end water outages and power cuts, and improve refuse collection. Yet service delivery is only part of what municipalities are responsible for, writes Hope Magidimisha-Chipungu for The Conversation Africa, identifying priority areas where residents of the country’s towns and cities can act before polling day.
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What South African Voters Need to Do Before Local Elections
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