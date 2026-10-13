South Africa Deputy Police Chief Resigns Following Criminal Charges

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Sibiya has remained in custody since his arrest in September. He faces allegations including the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl, rape, human trafficking and associations with organised…

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the police service while facing disciplinary proceedings over serious sexual-offence allegations. His lawyer handed in the resignation…

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the police service while facing disciplinary proceedings over serious sexual-offence allegations. His lawyer handed in the resignation…

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the police service while facing disciplinary proceedings over serious sexual-offence allegations. His lawyer handed in the resignation letter during a disciplinary hearing. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the resignation would be recorded as a dishonourable discharge because Sibiya left while the proceedings were still under way.

Sibiya has remained in custody since his arrest in September. He faces allegations including the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl, rape, human trafficking and associations with organised crime figures. He denies the claims of criminal links and sexual grooming, while acknowledging that he had sex with an 18-year-old woman. He maintains that the encounter was consensual.

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Further allegations involving Sibiya surfaced during the Madlanga Commission, a public inquiry examining claims of police corruption and collusion with criminal networks.