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South Africa Deputy Police Chief Resigns Following Criminal Charges

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By Newsroom October 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
South Africa's Deputy Police Chief Resigns After Criminal Charges

Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya has resigned from the police service while facing disciplinary proceedings over serious sexual-offence allegations. His lawyer handed in the resignation letter during a disciplinary hearing. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the resignation would be recorded as a dishonourable discharge because Sibiya left while the proceedings were still under way.

Sibiya has remained in custody since his arrest in September. He faces allegations including the sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl, rape, human trafficking and associations with organised crime figures. He denies the claims of criminal links and sexual grooming, while acknowledging that he had sex with an 18-year-old woman. He maintains that the encounter was consensual.

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Further allegations involving Sibiya surfaced during the Madlanga Commission, a public inquiry examining claims of police corruption and collusion with criminal networks.

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