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Breaking: Ghana Set to Overtake Ethiopia as Africa’s Eighth-Largest Economy
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Ghana Set to Overtake Ethiopia as Africa’s Eighth-Largest Economy

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By Adam Omar October 20, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 19 minutes ago 1-minute read
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Ghana Set to Overtake Ethiopia As Africa's Eighth-Largest Economy

Ghana is set to rank as Africa’s eighth-largest economy, according to the latest International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates, moving ahead of Ethiopia in ninth place. The projected change follows Kenya’s rise past Ethiopia as East Africa’s largest economy in nominal U.S. dollar terms, underscoring how the continent’s economic rankings can shift “driven largely by exchange-rate movements rather than differences in real economic growth”, Addis Standard reports.

The forecast comes as Ghana works to recover from a severe financial crisis that has brought sharp currency depreciation, high inflation, rising public debt, and growing pressure on government finances.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 639 published stories
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