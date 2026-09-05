AU Welcomes Somalia’s Ratification of African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement

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Youssouf made the comments Friday during talks at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa with Somalia’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Gamal Mohamed Hassan.

Addis Ababa (AX) — Somalia’s ratification of the agreement creating the African Continental Free Trade Area marks a significant move toward fuller integration into Africa’s single market, African…

Addis Ababa (AX) — Somalia’s ratification of the agreement creating the African Continental Free Trade Area marks a significant move toward fuller integration into Africa’s single market, African…

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Addis Ababa (AX) — Somalia’s ratification of the agreement creating the African Continental Free Trade Area marks a significant move toward fuller integration into Africa’s single market, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said.

Youssouf made the comments Friday during talks at AU headquarters in Addis Ababa with Somalia’s Minister of Commerce and Industry, Gamal Mohamed Hassan.

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The AU chairperson said Somalia’s approval of the AfCFTA agreement supports Africa’s broader economic integration drive while reinforcing the country’s place in regional and continental commerce.

He pointed to Somalia’s considerable potential to expand intra-African trade and investment, citing its long-established commercial traditions, entrepreneurial energy and historic trading relationships across Africa and beyond.

Youssouf also praised Somalia’s progress in peace, security and stabilization. He said lasting stability would be critical to unlocking the country’s economic potential, advancing inclusive development and deepening regional integration.

At the meeting, Minister Gamal briefed the AU chairperson on the inaugural Horn of Africa Trade Ministers’ Meeting, which took place in Addis Ababa through the Horn of Africa Initiative.

Trade ministers from Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya and South Sudan attended, alongside representatives from Sudan and key development partners.

Discussions focused on practical steps to expand regional trade and economic cooperation. These included creating a Trade Facilitation Roadmap and establishing a regional coordination mechanism to tackle trade barriers and support economic growth and integration.

Gamal also updated Youssouf on changes in Somalia’s trade and investment environment, including rising investor confidence and increased foreign investment.

The AU chairperson welcomed the progress, emphasizing that stronger regional economic cooperation and improved trade connectivity are central to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in the Horn of Africa.

“We expressed appreciation for the AU’s continued support to Somalia’s stabilization efforts and paid tribute to the Troop-Contributing Countries for their commitment and sacrifices in support of peace and security in the country,” Gamal said.

The minister underlined the need for continued AU and international backing as Somalia moves toward assuming greater responsibility and ownership of its national security and stabilization efforts.

Youssouf reaffirmed the AU’s commitment to supporting Somalia’s pursuit of lasting peace, security and stability.

He said the organization would maintain close cooperation with Somalia’s federal government, Troop-Contributing Countries and international partners to advance Somali-led efforts to gradually take charge of the country’s security and build a peaceful, stable and prosperous Somalia.