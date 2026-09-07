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Egyptian TV Presenter and 11 Others Sentenced to Death

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By Newsroom September 7, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 8 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Egyptian TV Presenter, 11 Accused Sentenced to Death
Egyptian TV Presenter, 11 Accused Sentenced to Death

Television presenter Sarah Khalifa has been sentenced to death by hanging alongside 11 others after an Egyptian court convicted them of drug-related offenses. Prosecutors said the group ran a criminal gang that imported ingredients for manufacturing narcotics intended for sale, while also possessing illegal firearms and ammunition.

Investigators reportedly recovered more than 750kg of narcotics and raw materials during the case. The prosecution presented testimony from 20 witnesses, along with electronic evidence that included conversations and video clips. Khalifa, 39, who is known for hosting the crime-focused television programme Mission Impossible, rejected the accusations and continued to maintain her innocence.

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The court sentenced nine additional defendants to life imprisonment and acquitted seven others. The death penalties were confirmed after judges received the legally required opinion from Egypt’s grand mufti. Khalifa’s lawyer said the ruling would be appealed.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

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