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The talks additionally addressed the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals, the repatriation of prisoners and initiatives to restore Sudan’s participation in African Union institutions. Idris urged an inclusive…

The leaders said responsibility for governing the Red Sea rests with its coastal states. They also stressed the need to uphold freedom of navigation, while rejecting any attempt…

Egypt and Sudan are putting post-war reconstruction, economic ties and Red Sea security at the centre of renewed cooperation. In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudanese…

Egypt and Sudan are putting post-war reconstruction, economic ties and Red Sea security at the centre of renewed cooperation. In Cairo, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Sudanese Prime Minister Kamal Idris reaffirmed their backing for Sudan’s sovereignty and opposed efforts to militarise the strategically vital waterway.

The leaders said responsibility for governing the Red Sea rests with its coastal states. They also stressed the need to uphold freedom of navigation, while rejecting any attempt to “militarize the waterway or take unilateral actions that infringe on the sovereignty of its coastal states.”

The talks additionally addressed the voluntary return of Sudanese nationals, the repatriation of prisoners and initiatives to restore Sudan’s participation in African Union institutions. Idris urged an inclusive intra-Sudanese dialog aimed at forging national consensus, responding to humanitarian needs and creating the conditions for reconciliation.