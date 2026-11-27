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The agency said the latest operation brings to 10 the number of suspected Mexican methamphetamine production specialists detained in Nigeria in recent months.

Investigators believe the suspects were part of a broader trafficking network involving Mexican cartel experts and Nigerian associates. Authorities also recovered almost seven tonnes of chemicals and industrial…

A major methamphetamine operation has been dismantled in Enugu State, where authorities arrested five Mexican nationals and a Nigerian businessman and seized more than 1.5 tonnes of the…

A major methamphetamine operation has been dismantled in Enugu State, where authorities arrested five Mexican nationals and a Nigerian businessman and seized more than 1.5 tonnes of the drug valued at $227 million. The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency said the arrests followed a seven-month international investigation.

Investigators believe the suspects were part of a broader trafficking network involving Mexican cartel experts and Nigerian associates. Authorities also recovered almost seven tonnes of chemicals and industrial equipment from the site. The discovery is the fourth suspected cartel-linked methamphetamine laboratory found in Nigeria in recent months.

The agency said the latest operation brings to 10 the number of suspected Mexican methamphetamine production specialists detained in Nigeria in recent months.