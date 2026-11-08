Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti Discuss Red Sea Security, Horn of Africa Stability

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Abdelatty and Abdi Ali discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, broaden economic and development cooperation, and align their positions on political and security developments affecting the Horn of…

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali and Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar in Tripoli on the sidelines of the 22nd session…

Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti Confer on Red Sea Security and Horn Stability TRIPOLI, Libya — Security in the Red Sea and stability across the Horn of Africa took…

Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti Confer on Red Sea Security and Horn Stability

TRIPOLI, Libya — Security in the Red Sea and stability across the Horn of Africa took center stage as the foreign ministers of Egypt, Somalia and Djibouti held separate talks during a regional summit in Libya, also addressing economic cooperation.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Somali Foreign Minister Abdisalam Abdi Ali and Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar in Tripoli on the sidelines of the 22nd session of the Executive Council of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States, Egypt’s State Information Service said.

Abdelatty and Abdi Ali discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, broaden economic and development cooperation, and align their positions on political and security developments affecting the Horn of Africa.

The Egyptian minister reiterated Cairo’s backing for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity. He also rejected unilateral steps that could threaten Somalia’s internationally recognized borders.

Abdelatty said responsibility for the security and management of the Red Sea should rest with the countries that border the waterway.

That position echoes an Oct. 4 joint declaration issued by the leaders of Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea and Sudan in the Egyptian city of El Alamein. In the declaration, the four countries said Red Sea littoral states should take the lead in managing security in the strategic waterway while preserving freedom of navigation.

The talks take place as landlocked Ethiopia pursues maritime access and seeks a larger role in regional security arrangements. Addis Ababa has maintained that its dependence on Red Sea shipping routes gives it a direct stake in the waterway’s security.

Ethiopia’s efforts to secure maritime access have added to tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly over port access and the region’s security framework.

During a separate meeting, Abdelatty and his Djiboutian counterpart examined opportunities for cooperation in trade, investment, energy, ports, logistics and infrastructure.

The ministers also exchanged views on developments in Sudan and Somalia, along with initiatives aimed at advancing peace and stability across the Horn of Africa.

The meetings produced no announcement of a new military agreement or joint action directed at Ethiopia. The ministers instead agreed to maintain diplomatic consultations and cooperation on regional security matters.

AXADLETM