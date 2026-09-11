Five Dead, 40 Injured in Dutch Coach Crash in Switzerland

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The accident occurred at around 4.45pm (3.45pm Irish time) yesterday on the road between the communes of Susch and Zernez, in the far-eastern canton of Graubunden.

Five people have died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying a Dutch tour group crashed in a remote Alpine area of eastern Switzerland.

Five people have died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying a Dutch tour group crashed in a remote Alpine area of eastern Switzerland. The accident…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Five people have died and 40 others were injured when a bus carrying a Dutch tour group crashed in a remote Alpine area of eastern Switzerland.

The accident occurred at around 4.45pm (3.45pm Irish time) yesterday on the road between the communes of Susch and Zernez, in the far-eastern canton of Graubunden.

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A local police spokesman told Swiss media that the coach struck a safety barrier, overturned and then tumbled down an embankment.

The Dutch Federation of Travel Agencies (ANVR) said the vehicle was operated by tour company Oad and had 48 passengers on board, all from the Netherlands.

Police said three injured passengers were in serious condition, while seven suffered moderately serious injuries and 30 sustained minor injuries. There were 45 adults on the bus.

The five people who died were all adults, but authorities have not yet released their identities.

According to the ANVR, the coach had departed from the Netherlands on Monday and was travelling on a day excursion to Switzerland from Austria when it crashed.

Images carried by Swiss broadcasters showed rescue crews working around the wreckage, with helicopters gathered at the scene.

Oad said it was “deeply shocked and devastated by the tragic accident”.

“Our thoughts are with everyone involved and their loved ones. Local authorities are currently fully engaged in relief efforts and in determining the situation and the number of casualties,” the company said.

“We are doing everything in our power to obtain clarity quickly and to support those involved and their families wherever possible.”

Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences to the victims’ families and described the crash as a “tragic accident”.

Zernez serves as the gateway to the Swiss national park, a vast Alpine reserve covering more than 100 square kilometres across the mountainous Engadine valley.