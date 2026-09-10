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Spain’s Intelligence Services Were Warned of a Migrant Surge in Ceuta

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By Newsroom September 10, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 5 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Morocco Detains Scores of Migrants Near Ceuta Border
Morocco Detains Scores of Migrants Near Ceuta Border

Declassified Spanish government records reveal that intelligence officials warned authorities one day before a mass migrant crossing into Ceuta, after detecting social media groups urging thousands of people to enter Spanish territory.

On 29 July, Spain’s National Intelligence Service reportedly informed Moroccan and Ceuta authorities that WhatsApp and Facebook groups were promoting an attempt to reach the enclave by swimming and crossing the border fence. The messages had reportedly reached about 180,000 people. The disclosure has intensified political pressure over Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s assertion that the scale of the 30 July influx could not have been foreseen.

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At least 72,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta over two days, and at least 100 people reportedly died, while thousands more remained in makeshift camps. Opposition parties argue that the documents undermine the government’s account. Officials, however, say the intelligence did not point to an influx of such unprecedented size and amounted to an exchange of information rather than a formal warning.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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