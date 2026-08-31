Algeria Adopts Death Penalty for Arsonists Following Wildfires

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Tebboune directed officials to submit the proposed changes to the government this week before presenting them to the People’s National Assembly. Questioning the circumstances of the blazes, he…

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered Algeria’s justice ministry to prepare amendments restoring the death penalty for people convicted of starting fires, following a wave of wildfires in eastern…

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered Algeria’s justice ministry to prepare amendments restoring the death penalty for people convicted of starting fires, following a wave of wildfires in eastern…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered Algeria’s justice ministry to prepare amendments restoring the death penalty for people convicted of starting fires, following a wave of wildfires in eastern and central provinces.

Tebboune directed officials to submit the proposed changes to the government this week before presenting them to the People’s National Assembly. Questioning the circumstances of the blazes, he said: “It is unusual for fires to break out simultaneously, such as those that started at 1:00 a.m. and spread rapidly in the absence of wind.”

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He also said designated commissions would carry out on-site assessments to measure the damage and establish compensation for residents affected by the fires.