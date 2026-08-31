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Algeria Adopts Death Penalty for Arsonists Following Wildfires

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By Newsroom August 31, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Algeria Introduces Death Penalty for Arsonists After Wildfires
Algeria Introduces Death Penalty for Arsonists After Wildfires

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has ordered Algeria’s justice ministry to prepare amendments restoring the death penalty for people convicted of starting fires, following a wave of wildfires in eastern and central provinces.

Tebboune directed officials to submit the proposed changes to the government this week before presenting them to the People’s National Assembly. Questioning the circumstances of the blazes, he said: “It is unusual for fires to break out simultaneously, such as those that started at 1:00 a.m. and spread rapidly in the absence of wind.”

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He also said designated commissions would carry out on-site assessments to measure the damage and establish compensation for residents affected by the fires.

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