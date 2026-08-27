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Thursday, August 27, 2026 13 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Isha 19:12
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Breaking: Mnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear Campaign
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Mnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear Campaign

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By Newsroom August 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Mnangagwa's Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Smear Campaign

Kelsea Tafirenyika, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law, has accused police of sensationalizing her case in an effort to damage the First Family’s reputation, while challenging investigators to prove she owns the 22 Harare properties allegedly bought with proceeds from drugs.

Her lawyers said the investigating officer acknowledged that authorities had no confirmation from local officials or the Deeds Registry connecting Tafirenyika to the properties. Instead, the defense claimed, police relied on unverified social-media information to create “Internet traction” around the case.

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In a letter addressed to Mnangagwa, Tafirenyika apologized for the controversy and said she had never intended to draw the First Family into her legal dispute.

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