Mnangagwa’s Daughter-in-Law Accuses Police of Running Smear Campaign

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

Her lawyers said the investigating officer acknowledged that authorities had no confirmation from local officials or the Deeds Registry connecting Tafirenyika to the properties. Instead, the defense claimed,…

Kelsea Tafirenyika, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law, has accused police of sensationalizing her case in an effort to damage the First Family’s reputation, while challenging investigators to prove she…

Kelsea Tafirenyika, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law, has accused police of sensationalizing her case in an effort to damage the First Family’s reputation, while challenging investigators to prove she…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Kelsea Tafirenyika, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s daughter-in-law, has accused police of sensationalizing her case in an effort to damage the First Family’s reputation, while challenging investigators to prove she owns the 22 Harare properties allegedly bought with proceeds from drugs.

Her lawyers said the investigating officer acknowledged that authorities had no confirmation from local officials or the Deeds Registry connecting Tafirenyika to the properties. Instead, the defense claimed, police relied on unverified social-media information to create “Internet traction” around the case.

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In a letter addressed to Mnangagwa, Tafirenyika apologized for the controversy and said she had never intended to draw the First Family into her legal dispute.