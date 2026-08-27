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Breaking: Somalia Sends Condolences to Algeria After Deadly Wildfires
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Somalia Sends Condolences to Algeria After Deadly Wildfires

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 27, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
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Somalia sends condolences to Algeria after deadly wildfires

A deadly wave of wildfires in northeastern Algeria has drawn condolences from Somalia after claiming at least 12 lives and injuring dozens, with emergency crews battling flames across several provinces.

MOGADISHU (AX) — Somalia’s federal government offered its condolences to Algeria following fires that erupted in multiple parts of the country, killing at least 12 people and leaving 54 others injured.

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In a statement Thursday, Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed sympathy for Algeria’s government and people, with particular concern for the fires in Béjaïa province that began Wednesday.

The ministry said Somalia fully stands with Algeria, shares the sorrow of families who lost loved ones and is praying for the rapid recovery of those being treated in hospitals.

“Somalia commends the Algerian authorities and emergency services working to contain the fires and protect affected communities,” the statement said. “The Federal Republic of Somalia reaffirms its steadfast support for Algeria and its brotherly people at this difficult time.”

Officials said at least 12 people died and 54 were injured as wildfires moved through parts of northeastern Algeria.

Dozens of families were evacuated from the areas facing the greatest danger.

Interior Minister Said Sayoud told reporters Wednesday that the fatalities were recorded in Jijel, Béjaïa and Tizi Ouzou provinces.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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